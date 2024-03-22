iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Position Lessened by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,185,907 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.