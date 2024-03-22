Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.80

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.80 and traded as high as $28.63. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 60,432 shares trading hands.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $562.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $77.81 million during the quarter.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth approximately $29,262,000. Inflection Point Investments LLP acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,153,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 145,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares during the period.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

