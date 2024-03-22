Jeffrey W. Albers Sells 25,073 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $2,188,371.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,259. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $41.54 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 203.30% and a negative return on equity of 191.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BPMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares during the period.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Featured Stories

