Jennifer M. Foyle Sells 26,440 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $652,010.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,416.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,811,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,724. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $26.44.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.