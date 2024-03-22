John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.36

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.36 and last traded at $56.25, with a volume of 135753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.72.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

See Also

