JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.00

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.00 and last traded at $110.00, with a volume of 2370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.42.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.82. The company has a market cap of $525.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPUS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,187,000. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 518,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,252,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,026,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1,810.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after buying an additional 204,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,516,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

