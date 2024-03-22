K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Shares Up 15%

K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Get Free Report) shot up 15% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 76,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market cap of C$11.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10.

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. It also explores for silver metal. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California.

