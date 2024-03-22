Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Has $7.64 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,537 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 2.5% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. State Street Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,534,558,000 after buying an additional 5,374,611 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,817,055,000 after purchasing an additional 348,628 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,150,472,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,790,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,390,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.