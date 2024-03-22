Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.24

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.24 and last traded at $77.73, with a volume of 215706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KNF shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Siebert Williams Shank raised their target price on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Get Knife River alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KNF

Knife River Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.02. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.47 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNF. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Knife River by 87.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 23,022 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Knife River during the third quarter worth about $893,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $46,886,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Knife River by 19.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after acquiring an additional 184,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Knife River by 14.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

About Knife River

(Get Free Report)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.