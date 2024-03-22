Komodo 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.76 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000556 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $48.34 million and $3.76 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00069498 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00045143 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00020878 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,632,307 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

