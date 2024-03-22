KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Major Shareholder Sells 101,208.14 in Stock

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Timothy Ray Knowles sold 460,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.22, for a total value of 101,208.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,629,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,218,460.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

KULR Technology Group Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of KULR stock traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,516,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,219. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of 0.10 and a twelve month high of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 853.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 307,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 275,193 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 100,122 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 57,269 shares during the last quarter. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

