Leslie S. Hyde Sells 22,403 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 22,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $1,207,745.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,522.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Koppers Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KOP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.16. The stock had a trading volume of 73,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,975. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.45. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Koppers had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $513.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,035 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 157,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on KOP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Singular Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koppers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Further Reading

