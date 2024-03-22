Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) CAO Brian D. Zook Sells 27,711 Shares

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Liberty Latin America Price Performance
NASDAQ:LILAK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,238. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $9.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
