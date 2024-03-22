Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) CAO Brian D. Zook Sells 27,711 Shares

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

NASDAQ:LILAK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,238. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $9.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 102.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 543.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.