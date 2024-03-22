Lisk (LSK) 1-Day Volume Hits $10.13 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.72 or 0.00002694 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $244.46 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001921 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001647 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

