Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Up 8.1%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) were up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 2,891,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,367,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank lowered Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.6% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

