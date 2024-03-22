Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.30

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.30 and last traded at C$6.20, with a volume of 212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.20.

Madison Pacific Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.59) EPS for the quarter. Madison Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 104.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of C$10.42 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Madison Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.29%.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

