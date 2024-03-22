Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $30.39 million and $25,334.25 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006952 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00026522 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00015589 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,940.44 or 1.00109484 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010899 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.75 or 0.00155470 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000746 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $23,177.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

