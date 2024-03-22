Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Has $4.32 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,380 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Halliburton makes up about 3.4% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Halliburton by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 561,020 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Halliburton by 56.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 120,734 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Halliburton by 13.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,037,646 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,525,000 after purchasing an additional 235,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,011,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,707. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.21%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

