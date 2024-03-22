Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Sells 2,029 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC trimmed its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Ares Commercial Real Estate makes up approximately 1.5% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter worth approximately $8,022,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 605.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 619,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 532,103 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 62.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,145,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 439,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,294,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after acquiring an additional 339,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 22.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 204,054 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $194,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $61,079.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $194,717.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,312.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $7.66. 601,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,795. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $416.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.05%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

