Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Shares Down 9.8%

Shares of Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Free Report) fell 9.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.47). 641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.52).

Mind Gym Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 40.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Mind Gym Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioural science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company provides various solutions for performance management; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Gym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Gym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.