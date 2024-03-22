Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Sets New 1-Year High at $124.04

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $124.04 and last traded at $123.72, with a volume of 389317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.56.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $185,360.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,012.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,240,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,854,000 after buying an additional 39,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,788,000 after buying an additional 35,043 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,543,000 after buying an additional 317,278 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,435,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,972,000 after purchasing an additional 103,813 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,038,000 after purchasing an additional 83,172 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.