MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Bought by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $1,442,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,417,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,248,203.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 18,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,830,171.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,846,027 shares in the company, valued at $180,227,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $1,442,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,417,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,248,203.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,503 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,663 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.51. 269,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,800. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.25.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

