MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.35

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.35 and last traded at $92.35, with a volume of 42 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.50.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.12. The firm has a market cap of $649.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Get MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 234.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.21% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.