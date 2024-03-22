My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,093 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 33,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 15,016 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 157,054 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,287,000 after buying an additional 21,892 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 355,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $39,129,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 44,709 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.57. 5,387,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,672,907. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.10. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $191.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

