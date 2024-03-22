My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,178. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.88. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2749 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.