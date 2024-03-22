My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 1,397 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA IXC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.17. 258,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,858. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $42.40.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

