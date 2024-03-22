My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $328,000 Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,660 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on RF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE RF traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,199,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,311,465. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

