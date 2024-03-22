My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $391,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $867,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.72.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SHW traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.87. 882,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.66. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $347.71. The company has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

