My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $478,000 Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,213,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,149,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IFRA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.36. The company had a trading volume of 165,052 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

