My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $568,000 Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after buying an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,111,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,582,000 after buying an additional 39,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,980,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,986,000 after buying an additional 371,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NiSource by 4.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,101,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,952,000 after purchasing an additional 326,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE NI remained flat at $27.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,377,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,563. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $28.95.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 72.11%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

