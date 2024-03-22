My Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Citigroup by 47.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $60.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,204,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,508,641. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Several research firms have commented on C. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

