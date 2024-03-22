My Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,733,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,845,000 after acquiring an additional 235,028 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,524,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,265,000 after buying an additional 221,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,801,000 after buying an additional 149,852 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 414,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after buying an additional 104,602 shares during the period.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTU traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,121. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1-year low of $42.99 and a 1-year high of $57.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

