My Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $249,997.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,079,246.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $249,997.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,079,246.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,144,815 shares of company stock worth $318,905,263 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $307.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,779,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.58 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.46 and a 200-day moving average of $249.58. The firm has a market cap of $298.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.