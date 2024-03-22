My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 649 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,343 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $55,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 937.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4,609.5% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,441,344 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.05.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE BEN traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,270,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.