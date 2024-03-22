Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Major Shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse Sells 31,000,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQGet Free Report) major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.63. 5,194,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.36. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $4,166,454,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,281,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,224,000 after buying an additional 4,280,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,347,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,241,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.