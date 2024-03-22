Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Major Shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse Sells 31,000,000 Shares

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.63. 5,194,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.36. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $4,166,454,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,281,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,224,000 after buying an additional 4,280,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,347,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,241,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

