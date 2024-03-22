National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.93

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.93 and traded as high as $11.27. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 59,762 shares.
National Australia Bank Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.
National Australia Bank Company Profile
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
