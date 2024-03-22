New Hampshire Trust Buys Shares of 453 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.67.

Netflix Stock Up 0.9 %

NFLX stock traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $628.01. 2,134,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,680,315. The company has a market capitalization of $271.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.14 and a twelve month high of $634.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $482.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

