New Hampshire Trust Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,852,364.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at $546,852,364.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.71, for a total value of $1,539,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,733,380.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,063 shares of company stock worth $98,068,024. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $672.31. 490,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,404. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 76.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $778.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $681.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.41.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.