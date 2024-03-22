New Hampshire Trust Sells 46,924 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,924 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSK. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,574,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,327,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after acquiring an additional 216,926 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 525.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 133,237 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,160,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

PSK stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.11. The company had a trading volume of 180,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,344. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $35.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

