New Hampshire Trust Takes $210,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,197,000 after buying an additional 49,114 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $187.09. 394,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,992. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $189.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

