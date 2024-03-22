North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Stock Price Down 2.6%

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) shares fell 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $22.93. 73,917 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 65,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $602.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 526,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,381,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,116,000 after acquiring an additional 164,823 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 48.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 391,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 76,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, mining, and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

