Nuformix (LON:NFX) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 3,733,673 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 2,623,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

Nuformix Stock Down 7.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Nuformix Company Profile

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

