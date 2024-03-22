NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) CEO Sells $251,025.60 in Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NuScale Power Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE SMR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,245,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,333. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. NuScale Power Co. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,663,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after purchasing an additional 126,883 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 172,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NuScale Power by 63.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in NuScale Power by 11.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 301,548 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.