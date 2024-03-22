Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES – Get Free Report) rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.15. 249,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,113,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
Nuverra Environmental Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.43.
Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile
Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Rocky Mountain, Northeast, Southern, and Corporate and Other. The Rocky Mountain segment includes the Bakken shale area. The Northeast segment is comprised of the Marcellus and Utica shale areas.
Further Reading
