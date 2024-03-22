Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Trading Down 1.9%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 90,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 427,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ONCY

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCY. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 68,246 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 778.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 68,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.