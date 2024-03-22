Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Declares Dividend of $0.14

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1384 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

HERD traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 18,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,641. The firm has a market cap of $91.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HERD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 140,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

