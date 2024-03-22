Park Edge Advisors LLC Makes New $855,000 Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.9% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 314,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Booking by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock traded down $23.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,624.73. 205,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,758. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,572.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,301.14. The firm has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,456.93 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $24.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $815,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

