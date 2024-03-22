Park Edge Advisors LLC Sells 6,007 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Park Edge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $389,723,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.48. 11,110,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,434,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.04. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

