Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.05

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Pola Orbis Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17.

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $315.34 million during the quarter. Pola Orbis had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.69%.

About Pola Orbis

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

