PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Shares Up 0.9%

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.11 ($0.01). 104,513,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 33,434,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £46.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 14.93, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs non-recyclable waste regeneration facilities to produce electricity, heat, and gases comprising hydrogen and methane in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation for the advanced thermal treatment of waste streams and converting them to a synthesis gas.

